Sarah Ferguson confirms return to work after mourning Prince Philip's death Storytime with Fergie and Friends will be back soon

Sarah Ferguson has confirmed the return date for her YouTube series, Storytime with Fergie and Friends.

The 61-year-old, who is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, will return to her daily videos from 26 April - two weeks after the death of her former father-in-law, Prince Philip.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson exclaims 'I'm a Granny!' in sweet video

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sarah announced: "Storytime with Fergie and Friends and Little Red News will be re-commencing on April 26th."

Storytime With Fergie and Friends releases new videos every day, featuring Sarah reading stories for children, while Little Red News is a new feel-good news source for children around the world.

After the sad announcement of the Duke of Edinburgh's passing, Sarah had cancelled a scheduled appearance at Waterstones. She had been due to speak at a virtual event for the bookstore on 11 April with award-winning author Beatrice Blue.

On Saturday, her ex-husband Prince Andrew was accompanied to Prince Philip's funeral by their two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and their respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

Storytime with Fergie and Friends will return next week

Sarah, meanwhile, remained at the family home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, which she stills shares with Andrew, and spent the day looking after her brand new grandson, August.

Sarah, Duchess of York reportedly had a strained relationship with her former father-in-law Philip, following her separation from Prince Andrew in 1992 and their subsequent divorce in 1996.

And while Sarah was not among the guests at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in April 2011, she was invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials in May 2018.

The Duchess also reportedly joined the Duke of York in Balmoral for the Queen's traditional summer break in Scotland in 2019, and has also attended Royal Ascot with Her Majesty, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in recent years.

