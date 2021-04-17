Sarah Ferguson's touching gift to the Queen revealed Her Majesty keeps it at her home in Balmoral

Sarah, Duchess of York, reportedly had a strained relationship with the late Duke of Edinburgh – but it seems she is still thought of fondly by former mother-in-law the Queen.

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace released touching photographs of Prince Philip taken over the years with his family.

In one, shared on the official Royal Family Instagram account and taken in 2018, he poses with the Queen and seven of their great-grandchildren, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

In the background of the image, taken at the Queen's Scottish residence Balmoral, is reportedly a gift from Sarah to the monarch.

According to The Daily Mail, Sarah gifted Her Majesty a hand-crafted table lamp, made by Rosanna Lonsdale, which sits front and centre on a table behind the sofa in the Queen's private sitting room.

Sarah is said to have commissioned the piece, whose motif is based on the sweet peas of Balmoral, as a Christmas present for the Queen.

Sarah's gift to the Queen sits on the table behind Prince Philip

The Duchess will not be among the royals in attendance at Philip's funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday 17 April.

The author, who has remained on friendly terms with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, has no doubt been supporting the Duke of York and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, following the sad passing of Philip on 9 April.

The Queen's four children and eight grandchildren - including the Princesses - are among the 30 royals confirmed to attend the service. The guest list is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Sarah, Duchess of York pictured with Prince Philip in 1990

Sarah and Andrew both currently live at the York family home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor and the pair were pictured by MailOnline leaving the Windsor Castle estate by car earlier this week.

According to The Sun, Sarah and Andrew have reportedly been supporting the Queen during daily walks.

The Duchess also cancelled an appearance at Waterstones last weekend shortly after the sad announcement from the palace. Sarah had been due to speak at a virtual event for the bookstore on 11 April with award-winning author Beatrice Blue.

