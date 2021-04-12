Piers Morgan reveals supporting text message Sarah Ferguson sent him days after GMB exit Piers left GMB over his comments on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview

Piers Morgan has sensationally claimed Sarah Ferguson has "backed him" after walking away from Good Morning Britain over his comments regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview.

In his Daily Mail column, the 56-year-old journalist exposed an encouraging text message from Prince Andrew's ex-wife, in which she says: "Get back out there!"

He wrote: "'People have said how much they miss your morning joy and humour,' texted Sarah, Duchess of York, 'get back out there!'"

Piers then joked that he and Sarah could team up and present their own series. "Perhaps we should start a new breakfast show together," he added. "'Morgy and Fergie in the Morning, anyone?"

Last month, the outspoken broadcaster quit the ITV breakfast show over comments he made after Prince Harry and Meghan's divisive Oprah Winfrey interview.

A statement from the broadcaster read at the time: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

It was later revealed that Meghan herself had formally complained to the broadcaster about Piers' comments. According to PA, Meghan's concern was not about the personal attacks on the validity of her racism allegation made against the royal family, nor her claims she was not supported by the institution when experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Instead, the complaint is understood to focus on how Piers' comments may affect the issue of mental health generally and those attempting to deal with their own problems.

It was then revealed that Piers was being investigated by TV watchdog Ofcom over his remarks. ITV had received more than 41,000 complaints about his comments.

