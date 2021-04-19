The Queen makes significant change to her correspondence following death of beloved Philip The Duke was laid to rest on 17 April

The Queen has been inundated with messages of condolence following the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

As and when she is able to reply, the 94-year-old monarch will draw on a supply of black-edged writing paper for all her correspondence – just as she did after the death of the Queen Mother in 2002.

According to the Daily Mail, her letters will follow this royal tradition for a month. And it is not the only notable change for the Queen.

WATCH: The Queen looks on during the funeral of Prince Philip

She will also wear black clothes and observe court mourning – although it is thought this period will not last for long with Her Majesty stoically set to return to her duties.

Prior to her husband's funeral, the Queen is said to have spent much of the past week alone within Windsor Castle, although that had been through choice.

Her solitude also allowed for moments of prayer in the private chapel, where Philip's coffin rested ahead of the funeral.

Poignantly, in just a few days' time, on 21 April, she will turn 95 – her first birthday without her beloved husband of 73 years.

The intimate funeral service on Saturday, which was restricted to just 30 guests because of coronavirus guidelines, began with a minute’s silence at 3pm. In a touching detail, Prince Philip's coffin was driven from the State Entrance of the Castle to the West Steps of the Chapel on a specially modified Land Rover he helped design himself.

Among the mourners at the chapel were the Queen and Philip's heartbroken children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

The Countess of Wessex and her two children, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, along with their husbands, were also in attendance.

Following the funeral, the Duke was laid to rest in the Royal Vault of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, but this will not be his final resting place.

Philip will eventually be transferred to the church's King George VI memorial chapel to lie alongside his wife when the time comes.

