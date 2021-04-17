Prince Harry reunites with his family at Prince Philip's funeral The Duke of Edinburgh died on 9 April

The Duke of Sussex has put on a united front with members of the royal family as he arrived at the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip on Saturday.

Taking his place next to his cousin Peter Phillips in the procession, Prince Harry looked sombre whilst making his way into St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

He arrived in the UK last Sunday, and spent the week self-isolating in order to attend the service. The 36-year-old travelled to the UK without his wife Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with their second child.

A palace spokesperson previously confirmed that Meghan has been advised not to travel by her doctors due to the advanced stage of her pregnancy.

The couple have also provided a wreath to be laid during the service at St George's Chapel. The wreath, which was accompanied by a handwritten note from the Duchess, is made up of a variety of locally sourced flowers.

Prince Harry with his family at Prince Philip's funeral

Harry and Meghan commissioned one of their favourite florists to make and design the wreath - Willow Crossley, who also did the flower arrangements for the couple's evening wedding reception in Frogmore Gardens in 2018, their son Archie's christening in 2019, and the launch event for the Hubb Community cookbook at Kensington Palace.

Harry and Meghan specifically asked for the wreath to include acanthus mollis (bear's breeches), the national flower of Greece to represent Prince Philip's heritage, and eryngium (sea holly) to represent the Royal Marines.

The wreath also features campanula to represent gratitude and everlasting love, rosemary to signify remembrance, lavender for devotion, and roses in honour of June being Philip's birth month.

This is the first time the royals have been pictured together since Philip's death

Just one day after his arrival, Prince Harry issued a heartbreaking tribute, which read: "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next.

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end.

"He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'

The Duke’s children looked sombre as they walked behind the Land Rover

"So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered - by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.

The heartfelt message was rounded off with, "'Per Mare, Per Terram,'" - which means "By Sea, By Land" in Latin.

The news of Philip's death comes as a huge blow to the royal family. Prince Harry spent the past year in America, after officially stepping away from his royal duties in March 2020. He was known to have a close relationship with his grandfather, and even named his son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor after him.

In 1947, Prince Philip of Greece was naturalised as a British citizen and became Philip Mountbatten instead while serving as a Lieutenant in the Royal Navy. The surname 'Mountbatten-Windsor' has subsequently been given to descendants of the Queen and Prince Philip who are not future Sovereigns, which is why Prince Charles doesn't have the surname himself.

Prince Harry was close to his grandfather

Although Prince Harry has previously used 'Wales' as his surname thanks to his father's title as the Prince of Wales, choosing the Mountbatten-Windsor surname was likely a touching nod to his grandfather and the royal family. His second child with wife Meghan is also likely to take on the same surname.

Just like this grandfather, Harry spent years of his life dedicated to the army. He served in the armed forces for ten years and was deployed to Afghanistan twice, while his grandfather Prince Philip boasted a formidable military career in his time.

