The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a secret engagement on Tuesday evening! The royal couple went to a commemorative dinner at Kensington Palace with the African Parks Network, of which Prince Harry is President - and earlier that day, the Duke had attended a meeting at Buckingham Palace with the organisation. The notice read: "The Duke of Sussex, President, African Parks Network, and The Duchess of Sussex this evening attended a Commemorative Dinner at Kensington Palace."

African Parks is a conservation NGO, founded in 2000, that manages national parks and protected areas on behalf of governments and in collaboration with local communities across Africa. Harry's first experience with the group was in 2016, when he he served as an integral member of the team, carrying out one of the largest elephant translocations in history.

It's thought that there will be no photographs released from the private event. Harry was officially appointed President of the association in December 2017, with a statement that read: "Prince Harry has had a long history supporting conservation and humanitarian efforts across Africa. He is extremely passionate, committed and knowledgeable about the issues, and is a force for conservation not just for Africa but for the world."

The news comes as the royal family celebrate Prince Charles' big 70th birthday on Wednesday – culminating in a formal dinner at Buckingham Palace, hosted by the Queen. As well as Meghan and Harry and William and Kate, royals from all over the world are set to attend, including Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.