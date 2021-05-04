Meghan Markle releases children's book inspired by Archie and Harry's relationship

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex has penned her very first children's book - inspired by husband Prince Harry and their son Archie.

Meghan's debut book, The Bench, is illustrated by bestselling artist, Christian Robinson, and will be published by Random House Children's Books on 8 June 2021.

The story is about the "special bond between father and son - as seen through a mother's eyes. Inspired by her own husband and son" and "touchingly captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family".

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," said the Duchess. "That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens."

She added: "My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine."

Meghan, who is expecting a baby girl in the coming months, has previously had experience as a writer, having ran her lifestyle blog, The Tig, before marrying into the royal family.

The book has been illustrated by Christian Robinson

She has also previously written for Time magazine, penning an essay on the stigma surrounding periods.

The Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in March 2020 and are currently living in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

As well as launching their own nonprofit organisation, Archewell Foundation, Harry and Meghan have landed a deal with Netflix and released a podcast series, Archewell Audio.

