The Duchess of Sussex has a very exciting week ahead of her – her debut book is being released in a matter of days.

It was announced in May that Meghan has penned her very first children's story, The Bench, which will be published by Random House Children's Books on Tuesday 8 June.

The book was inspired by Meghan's husband Prince Harry and their firstborn Archie. It's about the "special bond between father and son - as seen through a mother's eyes".

Beautifully illustrated by bestselling artist, Christian Robinson, one picture in the book shows a weeping woman watching through a ground floor window as a red-haired soldier, in army combat uniform, throws his son in the air, having just returned home after a lengthy period away.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," said the Duchess. "That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens."

Last month, Harry and Meghan celebrated Archie's second birthday, sharing a new photo on their Archewell website of the little boy holding a huge bunch of balloons. The couple also marked their third wedding anniversary on 19 May.

The Duchess is due to give birth to a baby girl this summer, who will be eighth-in-line to the throne after her big brother Archie

The Sussexes live in Montecito, Santa Barbara after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020.

