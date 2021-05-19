We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday – and in honour of the special occasion, the couple received a unique gift from animal-rights charity PETA.

Traditionally, couples receive gifts involving leather to mark three years of marriage. Leather is said to symbolise security, resilience and flexibility, so giving the gift of leather is reaffirming how much you value these qualities in your partner.

MORE: 10 jaw-dropping facts about Meghan Markle's iconic royal wedding dress

In a nod to this tradition, PETA decided to mark the event by sending Harry and Meghan matching pairs of vegan leather trainers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share wedding anniversary video

The vegan trainers typically retail for around £75 and are a reworking of the iconic Adidas Stan Smith design. The shoes are also made with recycled fabrics and are free from virgin polyester.

"We know how much you care about animals and the environment," PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk wrote in the accompanying letter to Harry and Meghan, shared exclusively with Euronews Green.

"Unlike the leather industry, which kills over one billion animals every year and whose end product is ranked the most polluting material in fashion.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's emotional royal wedding song revealed

MORE: The secret meanings hidden in 8 royal brides' stunning wedding dresses

Adidas Stan Smith Vegan, £75, & Other Stories

"We, therefore, sought to mark your special day in a modern, eco-conscious, and animal-friendly way. We hope you love the gift and that the shoes will inspire you to continue to embrace vegan fashion."

Harry and Meghan tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday 19 May 2018.

The couple wed in 2018 in Windsor

Thousands of royal visitors lined the streets of Windsor to watch the day unfold, from the arrival of the groom with his best man Prince William to the all-important first glimpse of the beautiful bride Meghan in her bespoke Givenchy bridal gown.

Life has changed for the Sussexes since their big day and the couple are now living in Montecito, Santa Barbara with their two-year-old son Archie after stepping back as senior royals in March 2020. The couple will also welcome a baby girl when Meghan gives birth this summer.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.