Why Prince William and Kate won't post Princess Charlotte's birthday photo this weekend There's a very good reason…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter Princess Charlotte is celebrating her sixth birthday on Sunday.

And while the royal couple's communications teams would normally post a photo to mark the occasion – usually on the evening before the birthday – this year royal fans shouldn't hold their breath.

Prince William has tweeted that as president of the Football Association, he is joining this weekend's boycott of social media in a stand against racism and abuse online. "As President of the FA I join the entire football community in the social media boycott this weekend. W," he wrote.

The sporting world began a four-day blackout on their channels on Friday afternoon, with many players, clubs and broadcasters joining forces to say online abuse is not acceptable.

This means that royal watchers shouldn't expect to see a mention of Charlotte's birthday on the Cambridges' official Twitter and Instagram accounts this weekend. Kensington Palace usually marks the royals' birthdays or other special occasions with at least photo on social media, such as for Prince Louis' birthday on 23 April.

William and Kate posted this birthday photo as Prince Louis turned three

On Thursday, William and Kate surprised fans when they released a never-before-seen home video taken by filmmaker Will Warr. It was in honour of their tenth wedding anniversary and in their caption, they wrote: "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C."

The sweet video showed the couple, along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, enjoying some family time at their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and taking part in fun activities like toasting marshmallows over an open fire and going for leisurely walks on the beach.

William and Kate celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary by releasing two photos

On Wednesday evening, William and Kate also shared two new photos taken at their London home, Kensington Palace. While they generally keep PDA to a minimum, the parents-of-three were pictured sweetly embracing. The Duke has been open about his stance against cyberbullying.

In January, he posted an anti-racist message to Twitter after a series of football players were racially abused online following their matches. Chelsea defender Reece James, West Bromwich Albion’s Romaine Sawyers and Manchester United players Axel Tuanzebe, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were among those who were sent abusive messages.

They also posed for a second portrait at home

In a strongly-worded thread of three tweets, the Duke wrote: "Racist abuse - whether on the pitch, in the stands, or on social media - is despicable and it must stop now. (1/3).

"We all have a responsibility to create an environment where such abuse is not tolerated, and those who choose to spread hate and division are held accountable for their actions. That responsibility extends to the platforms where so much of this activity now takes place. (2/3).

"I commend all those players, supporters, clubs and organisations who continue to call out and condemn this abuse in the strongest terms. – W."

