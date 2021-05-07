Charles Spencer shares sentimental photo of the Queen's grandmother The two families go way back

Charles Spencer has touched upon his family ties with the royal family in his latest Instagram post.

On Friday, the brother of the late Princess Diana shared a rare throwback photo of his grandfather pictured with Queen Mary, the Queen's late grandmother, at Sulgrave Manor.

"My grandfather showing Queen Mary round Sulgrave Manor - Northamptonshire home to George Washington’s forebears," he wrote in the caption.

"Rather a stiff official photographic record of the day - hopefully they both enjoyed it all, rather more than their faces suggest… #georgewashington #queensofengland #spencerfamily."

Sulgrave Manor is the ancestral home of George Washington, the first president of the United States of America - it was purchased in 1914 by a committee including members of the royal family, the then American Ambassador, and the 6th Earl Spencer (the current Earl Spencer's great-grandfather).

Charles posted this old photograph of his grandfather with Queen Mary

Charles' followers were quick to comment on the historic post, with one saying: "I'm sure they did. You can just see our Queen's face in Queen Mary's can't you?" Another remarked: "What a great picture."

A third post read: "You actually look a lot like him." A fourth person stated: "It's a beautiful photo. People didn't smile as such in photos at that time. I still think it feels like an occasion that was mutually enjoyable to both."

Charles, 56, has very close links to the royal family, not only for being Princess Diana's younger brother and therefore Prince William and Harry's maternal uncle. He is also the godson of Her Majesty.

Princess Diana and her brother Charles grew up in Althorp House

The dad-of-seven grew up with his three older sisters: Diana, Sarah, and Jane, and is now custodian of the Spencer family estate, Althorp House.

His father, John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer, had worked as an equerry for King George VI and a young Queen Elizabeth. The Queen herself had been guest of honour at John's wedding to Frances Rocheg at Westminster Abbey on 1 June, 1954.

The Spencer family also rented out Park House on the monarch's Sandringham estate, and Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were frequent visitors to their home, often coming over to swim in their pool.

