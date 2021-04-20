Charles Spencer's latest portrait of his grandmother bears a striking resemblance to Princess Diana Earl Spencer resides in Althorp House

Charles Spencer shared a rare portrait of his grandmother Cynthia - and royal watchers couldn't help notice the striking similarity between his ancestor and his late sister, Princess Diana.

In the caption, he wrote: "My grandmother, Cynthia - captured in charcoal by Sargent, in 1919, the year in which she married my grandfather.

MORE: Charles Spencer breaks silence after Prince William and Harry reunite

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles Spencer shares stunning addition to family home Althorp House

"A very well-liked and respected figure locally, her presence is still felt: the local hospice is named 'Cynthia Spencer Hospice' in her memory. She died in 1972."

MORE: Charles Spencer shares memory from royal funeral ahead of Prince Philip's service

SEE: Charles Spencer shares breathtaking view of spring snow at Althorp House

The picture prompted a huge response, with many of Charles' fans noticing the family resemblance.

"Your sisters carry her resemblance," remarked one follower, while another stated: "Nice portrait. Princess Diana is very similar to your grandmother." A third person wrote: "At first glance I thought it's lady D."

Charles shared this portrait of his grandmother Cynthia on social media

A fourth post read: "Diana looks a lot like her. I read that she did a lot of charity and was dubbed the angel in hospitals in her town. And I read that Diana was inspired by her since she was a kid."

SEE: Charles Spencer shares rare picture of dad - see the resemblance to Princess Diana

Charles, 56, grew up with his three older sisters: Diana, Sarah, and Jane, and is now custodian of the Spencer family estate, Althorp House.

Meanwhile, the dad-of-seven has very close links to the royal family, not only for being Princess Diana's younger brother and therefore Prince William and Harry's maternal uncle. He is also the godson of Her Majesty.

Princess Diana and her brother Charles grew up in Althorp House

His father, John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer, had worked as an equerry for King George VI and a young Queen Elizabeth. The Queen herself had been guest of honour at John's wedding to Frances Rocheg at Westminster Abbey on 1 June, 1954.

The Spencer family also rented out Park House on the monarch's Sandringham estate, and Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were frequent visitors to their home, often coming over to swim in their pool.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.