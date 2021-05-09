Who is Prince Michael of Kent? Everything you need to know The Queen's cousin is not a working royal

Prince Michael of Kent has been in the news this week, and while many people may be familiar with the name, you might not know as much about where he lives, his relationship to the Queen, and the background to recent reports about his links to Russia.

We've rounded up everything you might need to know about the 78-year-old, from his latest scandal to his role in the royal family.

How is Prince Michael of Kent related to the Queen?

The Prince is the Queen's first cousin on her dad's side, meaning their shared grandparents were Queen Mary and George V.

What does Prince Michael of Kent do for a living?

He runs his own management consultancy business, working with clients around the world.

He has also made documentaries about European royals and has occasionally represented the Queen at Commonwealth events.

However, he is not a senior working member of the royal family.

What is the latest scandal involving Prince Michael of Kent?

On Saturday, the Prince, who speaks fluent Russian and was a regular visitor to the country before COVID-19, was reported to have offered to "sell access" to Vladimir Putin's representatives for more than £143,000.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent married back in 1978

The report, published by The Times, was based on Zoom call footage of Prince Michael and the Marquess of Reading filmed by undercover reporters.

The prince later told the newspaper he had not been in contact with the Russian president since 2003.

Who is Prince Michael of Kent married to and do they have children?

In 1978, the Prince married Princess Michael of Kent, who was born Baroness Marie Christine Anna Agnes Hedwig Ida von Reibnitz and is of German, Hungarian and Austrian descent. She is an author and interior designer.

The couple share two children: Lord Frederick Windsor, 42, and Lady Gabriella Kingston, 40.

They also have two grandchildren from their son's marriage to Sophie Winkleman: Maud, seven, and five-year-old Isabella.

What was the news story about their Kensington Palace apartment?

Back in 2002, the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent were scrutinised by the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee.

The rent on their Kensington Palace apartments was found to be just £69 per week, and the committee called for the Queen to evict her cousins and charge a market rate to rent the property.

The couple's eldest son is Lord Frederick Windsor, 42

However, Buckingham Palace defended the decision and released a statement in support of the royal couple.

It read: "The Queen is paying the rent for Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's apartment at a commercial rate of £120,000 annually, from her own private funds.

This rent payment by The Queen is in recognition of the Royal engagements and work for various charities which Prince and Princess Michael of Kent have undertaken at their own expense, and without any public funding."

In 2008, it was announced Prince and Princess Michael would take over paying the full rent on the property.

Have any other high-profile news stories involved Prince Michael of Kent?

Between 2002 and 2008, the Prince was given financial help by Boris Berezovsky, a Russian oligarch and vocal critic of Vladimir Putin who lived in the U.K until his death in 2013.

The money, which totalled £320,000, was another issue over which Prince Michael faced scrutiny, but speaking to The Sunday Times at the time, his benefactor insisted: "There is nothing underhand or improper about the financial assistance I have given Prince Michael. It is a matter between friends."

