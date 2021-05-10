Luxembourg's Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie share adorable home video to mark Prince Charles' first birthday The royal baby turned one on 10 May

Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg shared an adorable home video on Monday to mark their baby son Prince Charles' first birthday.

The sweet footage showed the little royal playing in the gardens at the family's home, Fischbach Castle, surrounded by daffodils. Proud mum Princess Stephanie cuddled her baby son, as dad Prince Guillaume held the couple's pet rabbit.

The video then shows clips from Prince Charles' special gift as he excitedly unwraps a gift and is presented with a delicious looking raspberry topped birthday cake with one candle to mark his new milestone.

The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg also shared some adorable images taken by photographer Sophie Margue of the royal baby at home, playing with the ribbons on his gifts and also looking very intrigued by his birthday cake.

His Royal Highness, whose full name is Prince Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume, was born at the Maternité Grande-Duchesse Charlotte in Luxembourg. He is the first child of Guillaume and Stephanie and is second in the line of succession to the Luxembourgish throne.

The couple also shared new photos of their son © Grand Duke's Household / Sophie Margue

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a stunning family home video with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, last month to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary.

The footage captured by film maker, Will Warr, showed the Cambridges enjoying some family time at their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and taking part in fun activities like toasting marshmallows over an open fire and going on leisurely walks on the beach.

