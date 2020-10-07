Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg enjoy special outing with baby son Prince Charles was born in May 2020

Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg enjoyed a special outing with their baby son Prince Charles on Tuesday.

The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg shared some adorable images of the five-month-old royal tot as the family visited the Luxembourg Rose Heritage Conservatory in Munsbach Castle.

Prince Charles, who was born on 10 May, was wrapped up in a grey knitted cardigan with a bobble hat as he sat contentedly in his mother Princess Stephanie's arms.

READ: Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie share incredible photos of Prince Charles' christening

Loading the player...

WATCH: The cutest royal baby moments caught on camera

The royal mum wore a relaxed ensemble for the outdoor visit, donning a blue floral blouse underneath a navy knitted cape.

The palace website explains that certain roses in the garden are named after members of Luxembourg's royal family, in a tradition that dates back to 1891. A rose was named "Prince Charles of Luxembourg" in honour of Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie's son during their visit.

The five-month-old tot was held by his mother during the ceremony

It adds: "This ceremony was celebrated in the presence of Mr. Jean-Paul Jost, Mayor of the municipality of Schuttrange, Mrs. Mireille Steil, Mr. Dony Calmes, respectively President and Vice-President of Lëtzebuerger Rousefrënn, the rose grower as well as members of the committee".

The baby prince, who is second-in-line to the throne after his father, was born on Sunday 10 May at the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital in Luxembourg City.

MORE: How Princess Eugenie's royal baby will affect Zara Tindall and her children

A royal smile from the baby prince

Shortly after Charles' birth, the Luxembourg royal family released a set of photos of the latest addition to the household. In two historic portraits which show three generations, Grand Duke Henri proudly posed with his son Prince Guillaume and grandson Prince Charles.

Charles' christening took place at the L’Abbaye de St Maurice in Luxembourg last month, which was attended by members of Luxembourg's royal family. Princess Stephanie stunned in a mustard-hued dress while her baby son wore a traditional white christening gown.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.