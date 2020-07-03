Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg returns to work two months after birth of son The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess welcomed baby Prince Charles in May

Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg carried out her first royal engagement on Wednesday, nearly two months after the birth of her first child Prince Charles. The new mum visited the Caritas Fairness Centre in Diekirch with her husband Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, to learn about the difficulties faced by the association during the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple both wore protective face masks for their public outing, with Princess Stephanie wearing a pretty green floral blouse by Roberto Cavalli's Cavalli Class fashion line. She teamed the top with black trousers and pale pink moccasins.

The royal couple visited a social grocery store

Caritas is a confederation of 165 Catholic relief, development and social service organisations operating in over 200 countries and territories worldwide. Luxembourg has a total of 12 social grocery stores in a joint collaboration between Caritas and the Red Cross. Eight of them are managed by the Red Cross and four by Caritas.

Shortly after Charles' birth, the Luxembourg royal family released a set of new photos of the latest addition to the household. In two historic portraits which show three generations, Grand Duke Henri proudly posed with his son, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and grandson Prince Charles.

Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie also released more personal snaps of Prince Charles, one of which shows him sleeping contently on a giant teddy bear. His eyes briefly opened to look up at Stephanie in another snap as mother and son enjoyed a cuddle. The new parents also posed with their baby son together.

The baby prince, who is second-in-line to the throne after his father and will one day become king, was born on Sunday 10 May at the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital in Luxembourg City.

