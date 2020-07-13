Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie share new photos of baby Prince Charles for special reason Prince Charles was born on 10 May 2020

Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg released two brand new photos of their first child Prince Charles to thank the public for their congratulatory messages, following the royal baby's birth on 10 May.

In a statement released on the Luxembourg royal family's website on Monday, the couple said: "We were very touched by the countless messages, gifts and the generosity of the gifts we received on the birth of our son Charles. We thank you very much.

"Thanks to the generosity of your donations, we will be able to support two projects that are dear to our hearts: the creation of an inclusive playground in Esch-sur-Alzette, and a project to combat child famine in South Sudan, project managed by Caritas Luxembourg."

The family enjoyed a walk together

In the photos, the little prince sleeps soundly in his parents' arms as they enjoy a stroll in the leafy grounds of their home. The royal couple opted for smart casual ensembles, with Princess Stephanie wearing a blue and white floral blouse with black trousers and Prince Guillaume dressed in a white shirt, a navy blue bodywarmer and jeans. Two-month-old Charles looks adorable in a white top and matching socks with grey bloomers.

The baby prince, who is second-in-line to the throne after his father, was born on Sunday 10 May at the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital in Luxembourg City.

Shortly after Charles' birth, the Luxembourg royal family released a set of photos of the latest addition to the household. In two historic portraits which show three generations, Grand Duke Henri proudly posed with his son Prince Guillaume and grandson Prince Charles.

Earlier in July, Princess Stephanie carried out her first royal engagement since the birth of her son. The new mum visited the Caritas Fairness Centre in Diekirch with her husband, to learn about the difficulties faced by the association during the coronavirus pandemic.

