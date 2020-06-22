Luxembourg's new royal baby pictured in adorable three generations photo Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie welcomed their first child Prince Charles in May

The Luxembourg royal family has released a set of new photos of the latest addition to the household, including two historic portraits. Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie welcomed their first child, Prince Charles, on Sunday 10 May and the royal couple shared new images of the nearly two-month-old tot on Monday.

In a royal first, Grand Duke Henri proudly poses with his son, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and grandson Prince Charles, in two portraits taken at Fischbach Castle, which show the three generations. In the background hangs a painting of the late Grand Duke Jean, who died in April 2019, aged 98.

The baby Prince is second-in-line to the throne after his father and will one day become king. Guillaume's younger brother, Prince Felix, is now third-in-line to the Luxembourg throne, followed by his six-year-old daughter, Princess Amalia.

In another series of cute photos, Prince Charles is wearing a cream knitted baby grow with a printed collar and is pictured sleeping contently on a giant teddy bear. His eyes briefly opened to look up at Stephanie in another snap as mother and son enjoyed a cuddle. The new parents also posed with their baby son together.

The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg first met their fifth grandchild by video call after his birth in May, as coronavirus social distancing guidelines were still in place in the country at the time. Prince Charles was brought home by his parents three days after his birth, with the royal couple donning face masks as they left the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital in Luxembourg City.

Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie married in October 2012 after dating for two years.

