Sarah Ferguson shares 'important' mental health message with fans The royal was praised for her words

Sarah Ferguson has been praised by fans after the royal shared an incredibly important message about mental health.

MORE: The Queen gave these amazing royal homes as wedding presents

This year, Mental Health Awareness Week is running from 10 May to 16 May.

Marking the event, the Duchess of York shared an honest message on her Instagram page, as she sat on the set of Storytime with Fergie and Friends.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson shares important message about mental health

"The most important thing about Mental Health Week, it's not just this week, it's just all the time," she reminded her followers.

"So, the most important thing I've always said in whether it's the pandemic, COVID-19, or whatever, however or whenever it is, please look after your mental health.

"Please understand the different thoughts you have, the different ways you act in a day and just be gentle with yourself and take mini-steps to learn what it is that's causing you great discomfort."

The Duchess shared an important message

She added: "It is okay to have a little bruise or a little break in your mind because your mind is part of your body and your body's part of yourself. So take care, nurture and be gentle. Lots of love and big hugs."

MORE: Sarah Ferguson returns to Instagram following Prince Philip's death

MORE: Sarah Ferguson had a very important role on Prince Philip's funeral day

The post received huge waves of support, with many praising the Duchess for sharing such an essential message.

"Such an important message!" said one fan. "Thank you for sharing."

A second wrote: "Lovely message Sarah and looking wonderful in yellow," and a third added: "Grateful you're using your platform to spread awareness about mental wellbeing. I'm sure your support means a great deal to many."

Sarah was praised earlier this month when she shared an important message about grief. The Duchess read Rainbows from Poppy by Mistie Dal Molin, a book aimed at children aged three to seven.

The royal received a lot of praise for her words

The book explores the themes of love and loss, and helps young children to understand grieving the departure of a loved one.

After reading the moving story, Sarah said: "What a beautiful, beautiful book, and thank you so very much to Mistie Dal Molin, illustrated by Chelsea Young, for this beautiful book, and for taking us on such a lovely journey.

"Always talk about it, always live on and always look at a rainbow and have hope."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.