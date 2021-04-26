Sarah Ferguson returns to Instagram following Prince Philip's death The Duchess has been keeping a low profile since his passing

Sarah Ferguson has returned to social media following the sad death of her former father-in-law, Prince Philip, who passed away on 9 April 2021.

Sarah, Duchess of York has been absent from her Instagram and YouTube channel since news of the Duke's death broke. The mother-of-two has no doubt been a major support for her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and her former husband Prince Andrew during the royals' period of mourning.

On Monday, Sarah headed to Instagram, where she has more than 337,000 followers, to promote her latest video for Storytime with Fergie & Friends, a YouTube channel in which she reads books from the comfort of her home.

Whilst Sarah is yet to publicly address Prince Philip's death, her daughter Princess Eugenie paid a beautiful tribute ahead of his funeral.

Sarah and Andrew's youngest daughter, who honoured her grandfather with her newborn son's middle name in February, expressed her sadness and admiration for the late royal in a moving statement posted on Instagram.

Sarah and Andrew pictured with the Queen and Prince Philip

Alongside a photograph of Philip, the new mum wrote: "Dearest Grandpa,⁣ We all miss you. ⁣You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days. ⁣

"People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them. ⁣

"I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy. ⁣

"I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣ I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer. ⁣I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great-grandchildren. ⁣

"Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you. ⁣With all my love ⁣Eugenie."

