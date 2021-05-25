Kate Middleton's sweet nod to Scottish title with chic high street outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge looked fabulous on Tuesday as she headed to Orkney as part of her royal visit to Scotland with her husband, Prince William.

The royal couple's first stop was to formally open the Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall. It opened its doors in 2019 and replaced the old hospital, which had served the community for ninety years. The new facility has enabled the repatriation of many NHS services from the Scottish mainland, allowing Orkney’s population to receive most of their healthcare at home.

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton open new hospital in Orkney

Kate, 39, looked as glamorous as ever for the visit, sporting a caramel-toned trousers, which she teamed with her favourite tan coat by Massimo Dutti. This coat is a past-seaon buy the royal often wears, She wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style and her makeup looked fresh, flawless and glowing. Kate also wore a beautiful Strathearn tartan scarf, which is a significant nod to her Scottish title, as well as dazzling earrings by Hamilton & Inches - a Scottsh brand.

It's been a busy visit for the royal so far.

Kate looked beautiful in her camel coat

On Monday, both Kate and William appeared at a leading social care charity, where they met with workers to hear about the vital support that they provide to those with complex needs, including addiction and mental health challenges.

The mother-of-three's outfit was just gorgeous. She decided to wear royal blue from head to toe; a past-season blue Zara blazer with a stunning blue pleated skirt by Hope, with nude heels and a nude bag. The getup caught our attention as it was nearly identical to an outfit that her late mother-in-law Princess Diana wore in 1992. Diana was seen out and about also wearing a pleated blue skirt and a similar, long-line blazer. Uncanny!

This trip to Scotland is no doubt a special one for the royal couple - they met and fell in love when they were students at St Andrews University, and have just celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary so it's fab timing, don't you think?

