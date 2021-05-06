Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share heartfelt plea on Archie's second birthday Archie will become a big brother this summer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a touching gesture in honour of their son Archie to celebrate his second birthday on Thursday.

In a statement on their Archewell website, Prince Harry and Meghan have encouraged donations from the public to benefit Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which is working to ensure that people in all corners of the world can get equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of their wealth or circumstance

The Sussexes wrote: "We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie's birthday. Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service - all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful."

The message continued: "This year, our world continues to be on the path to recovery from COVID-19. Yet too many families are still struggling with the impact of this pandemic. While some places are on the verge of healing, in so many parts of the world, communities continue to suffer.

"As of today, around 80 percent of the nearly one billion COVID-19 vaccine shots that have been given were administered in wealthier countries. While we may feel that normalcy is around the corner, we remind ourselves that in much of the world, and especially in developing countries, vaccine distribution has effectively yet to start.

"We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine. And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can - if you have the means to do so - to bring vaccines to families in the world's most vulnerable places."

Harry made a speech at the Vax Live concert last weekend

The Sussexes now live in Montecito, Santa Barbara, along with their dogs, Guy and Pula, and a flock of rescue chickens.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 6 May 2019 at the Portland Hospital in London. He is currently seventh-in-line to the throne behind his father Harry.

He has only made a handful of public appearances since his birth, with Harry and Meghan sharing footage of their son playing on a beach during their Oprah Winfrey documentary, which aired in March.

Archie joined his parents on their tour of Africa in September 2019, where he met Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Archie was born at the Portland Hospital in London in May 2019

On his first birthday last year, the couple shared an adorable video of Meghan reading Duck! Rabbit! to her son, who giggled at dad Harry behind the camera.

For their 2020 Christmas card photo, Meghan's patronage, the Mayhew, shared an illustrated image of the family-of-three with their dogs.

Archie also made a surprise appearance on a special episode of the Duke and Duchess' podcast series, Archewell Audio, in December 2020.

Archie on Harry and Meghan's tour of Africa in 2019

Harry can be heard telling his son: "You can speak into it." Next, mum Meghan asks Archie: "Archie, is it fun?" to which he replies: "Fun!"

Doting dad Harry then encourages him to wish listeners happy new year, telling him: "After me, ready?" Copying his dad, who says "happy" into the microphone, Archie repeats the word. "Happy," he can be heard saying.

The Duke then says: "New," and Archie replies: "New year."

Archie will become a big brother this summer when the Duchess gives birth to a baby girl.

