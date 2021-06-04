Princess Eugenie debuts sleek new hairstyle in touching video message The royal became a mum to baby August in February

Princess Eugenie made a video appearance on Friday to deliver a touching message, and she appeared to be sporting a sleek new hairstyle.

The royal mum, who gave birth to her first child August in February, appeared in a clip for The Anti-Slavery Collective, the charity she co-founded with her friend Julia de Boinville in 2017.

Speaking from her Windsor home, Eugenie donned a black ensemble and her shoulder-length brunette locks were blowdried into vintage-style waves at the tips.

READ: When will Princess Eugenie's baby August have his royal christening?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie debuts sleek hairstyle in new appearance

Julia began by saying: "Hi everyone, today we want to thank you, our followers, for the amazing support you've given us over the last year and beyond. Without you we would be lost, and you spur us on every day to fight for the 40.3 million people who are victims of slavery today."

Eugenie then added: "It was William Wilberforce who said that 'You may choose to look the other way, but you can never say again that you did not know'. This is something we live by at The Anti-Slavery Collective and by following us, you are modern abolitionists, and we couldn't be prouder to have you onboard. So, thank you for everything you do, and we look forward to keep going in this fight."

MORE: How Princess Beatrice's baby news will affect Princess Eugenie and her son August

MORE: Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's sentimental wedding connection revealed

Eugenie and Julia thanked their followers for their support

Last month, the Princess, 31, shared a previously unseen photo from her sister Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding to express her joy over the couple's baby news.

Alongside the snaps, Eugenie wrote: "It's World Bee Day!! A day to celebrate nature's most badass little friend with their black and yellow stripes...

"But our furry little friends have to share today with my big sis Bea, who's got a little one on the way.

"Beabea and Edo huge congratulations on your news - can't wait to meet the little one."

Beatrice's baby boy or girl is due to arrive in autumn, and will be the Queen's 12th great-grandchild.

Meanwhile, Eugenie and husband Jack named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank in honour of his late great-grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away just two months after his great-grandson's birth.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.