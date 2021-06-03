When will Princess Eugenie's baby August have his royal christening? The royal and husband Jack Brooksbank became parents in February 2021

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have been settling into life as new parents with their son August and they're likely to have a royal christening for their firstborn.

A royal baby is usually christened in a private baptism around three or four months after his or her birth, as seen with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie.

August, who was born on 9 February at the Portland Hospital, is almost four months old. With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, a maximum of 30 people can currently attend significant life events, such as christenings.

READ: How Princess Beatrice's baby news will affect Princess Eugenie and her son August

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eugenie and Jack share first photos of baby August

Alternatively, the couple may decide to wait until their son is a little older, with Princess Eugenie's christening taking place when she was around nine months old.

Eugenie, who was born in March 1990, was baptised at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in December that year and she was the first royal baby to have a public christening.

MORE: 16 beautiful royal christening moments in pictures

MORE: Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's sentimental wedding connection revealed

The royals at Princess Eugenie's christening in 1990

Her parents, the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York decided to give their youngest daughter a public baptism during the regular Sunday church service.

While the media and members of the public have gathered outside churches to see royal christenings in recent years, the ceremony has taken place behind closed doors.

Prince George wearing the traditional royal christening gown

Other traditions include royal babies wearing the Honiton lace christening gown, a replica of the original one made for Queen Victoria's daughter in 1841.

Typically the mother or father's siblings aren't chosen as godparents, but in recent years, we've seen the roles given to royal cousins, former nannies and close family friends.

The couple have plenty of options and Eugenie shares a close bond with her cousin, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, so they could be chosen as August's godparents. The Princess is also friends with Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field, whose daughter Theodora Williams (aka Teddy) was given a starring role as one of Eugenie and Jack's bridesmaids at their wedding in 2018.

Eugenie also counts singer Ellie Goulding, actress Cressida Bonas, and Julia de Boinville (co-founder of their Anti-Slavery Collective charity) among her closest pals.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.