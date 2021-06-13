The Queen's symbolic choice of outfit for Joe Biden meeting revealed The monarch looked wonderful in florals

The Queen opted for a symbolic choice of accessory when she met with President of the United States Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

Her Majesty sported an elegant pink dress for the occasion, looking radiant in the leafy floral number, paired with a statement pink hat and chic white gloves as she greeted the world leader and his wife at the dais in the castle's quadrangle.

The 95-year-old monarch added a dazzling brooch to her outfit, teamed with her favourite three-strand pearl necklace and signature pearl earrings.

Wearing one of her favourite accessories, the Queen opted to wear her 'Jardine Star Brooch', one she has worn on multiple occasions in the past - including her inaugural Christmas speeches and her Diamond Jubilee.

The Queen wore her 'Jardine Star Brooch' and statement pink florals

The brooch bears a significance for her meeting with the Bidens - her choice to wear her treasured star brooch could be a subtle nod to the American star-spangled banner.

Biden, who is in the UK for the G7 summit, will be the 13th American leader to meet the monarch, who has met all the former US presidents during her reign with the exception of Lyndon B Johnson.

A Guard of Honour formed of The Queen's Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards will give a Royal Salute, and the US national anthem will be played.

The Queen is due to have tea in Windsor with the President and First Lady

Biden will then accompany the Officer Commanding the Guard of Honour, Major James Taylor, and Major General Christopher Ghika to inspect the Honour Guard, before returning to the dais to watch the military march-past with the Queen and First Lady.

