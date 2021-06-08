Listen to Meghan Markle narrate her debut children's book inspired by Harry and Archie

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex's debut children's book, The Bench, was released on Tuesday and fans can hear Meghan narrating her tale on the audio version.

It tells the story of the special relationship between father and son, as seen through a mother's eyes, and Meghan has previously revealed that her husband, Prince Harry, and firstborn, Archie, were the inspiration behind it.

She said: "The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story."

READ: How the Queen found out about Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet's birth

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle narrates her debut children's book The Bench

In the audio narration, Meghan reads: "This is your bench, where life will begin, for you and our son, our baby, our kin.

"This is your bench, where you’ll witness great joy. From here you will rest. See the growth of our boy.

"He'll learn to ride a bike, as you watch on with pride, he'll run and he'll fall, and he'll take it in his stride.

"You'll love him, you'll listen, you'll be his supporter, when life feels in shambles, you'll help him find order."

In recent months, Harry and Meghan have spoken about settling into their new life in Montecito, Santa Barbara with two-year-old Archie, with the Duke saying that one of his highlights was putting his son in his baby seat on the back of a bicycle.

MORE: Why we might not see a photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new baby for a while

MORE: Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose to have baby girl at Santa Barbara hospital

Listen to Meghan Markle narrate her new book on Audible - free with sign-ups - or purchase the hardback version for £9.99 / $13.20.

The Duchess sent out copies of her debut children's book to friends and family ahead of its publication, with photographer Gray Malin showing the beautiful handwritten note Meghan had included in the inside cover on his Instagram Stories, which read: "From one parent to another - all my love from my family to yours. As ever, Meghan."

The first illustration in the book by bestselling artist, Christian Robinson, appears to be one of Harry and baby Archie walking hand-in-hand together.

Meghan wrote a touching note to photographer Gray Malin

Meghan said of the illustrator: "Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens."

It’s been a week of celebrations for the Sussexes who welcomed their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in Santa Barbara on Friday 4 June.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.