Princess Eugenie enchanted royal fans in a signature floral dress as she made a video appearance from her royal home for an important reason.

The royal is a prominent campaigner against modern slavery and to mark World Day Against Child Labour she appeared in a video with The Anti-Slavery Collective.

Eugenie co-founded the charity back in 2012 alongside her close school friend Julia de Boinville

Marking the day, the 31-year-old appeared in a video from what appears to be her living room.

Frogmore Cottage is the official UK residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Harry has kindly allowed his cousin Eugenie to reside there while they are based in America.

The royal wowed fans with a beautiful navy floral dress, while behind her lay several cushions, one sporting a red and white design.

In the video, the new mum implored: "Please take some time today to read about child labour, even if it's just for ten minutes.

"These issues are so important for us to learn about and to raise awareness."

Princess Eugenie gave birth to her son August back in February, and earlier this week she carried out her first royal in-person engagement since the tot's arrival.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old shared a series of snapshots of her at Somerset House in celebration of World Ocean Day, something which is very close to her heart.

She was wearing the same navy dress as in the video, which featured subtle ruffles and an on-trend paisley print.

Alongside the stylish snaps, Eugenie said: "Today I went to visit the Forest for Change at Somerset House with the wonderful team at @theglobalgoals.

Eugenie became a first time mum back in February

"In the middle of this magnificent forest are the @unitednations 17 Global Goals as pillars. Today we were celebrating goal 14: Life Below Water on World Oceans Day."

She added: "I listened to some incredible people all doing remarkable things to help protect our oceans and be a force of change for them and the creatures in it.

"Thank you @theglobalgoals for bringing us together to talk about the ocean and for talking to me about my new role as a @bluemarinefoundation ambassador. #worldoceansday #forestforchange."

