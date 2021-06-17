Zara Tindall bonds with her grandmother the Queen's horse ahead of Ascot race

Zara Tindall attended Day 1 of Royal Ascot 2021 on Tuesday, alongside her husband Mike and several companions – including her best friend Dolly Maude, who helped her welcome her third son Lucas on her bathroom floor earlier this year.

Whilst the afternoon was a fun one for the Queen's granddaughter, who watched the races from the Royal Enclosure, she found the time to head over to visit the Queen's horse King's Lynn, who was racing on the day.

New pictures see the mother-of-three gently stroking the animal before The King's Stand Stakes, in which he competed.

Tuesday's outing was the first one for the new mother following her grandfather Prince Philip's funeral.

A picture of poise, the keen equestrian turned to royal approved brand Me+Em for the occasion, wearing an ivory mini dress complete with a chic crew neck, long sleeves and a figure-flattering tie waist.

Accessorised to perfection, the mum-of-three polished off her ensemble with a statement floral hat, white stilettos and a coordinating clutch bag. Sweeping her blonde tresses into a low chignon, Zara added gold droplet earrings and cat-eye sunglasses – so glam.

As for her makeup, the royal kept her complexion natural and dewy, teaming a pale brown eyeshadow with rosy blusher and a pale nude lipgloss to match.

Retailing at £250, Zara's exact dress is still available to shop through Harrods, but we'd recommend acting fast – it's already flying off of the virtual shelves!

Mike, on the other hand, looked dapper in a morning suit and top hat. The former rugby player also showed off his beard, which he has clearly been growing during lockdown.