The Duchess of Sussex has broken her silence during her "parental leave" to thank fans for support following the success of her debut book, The Bench.

On Thursday, as reported previously by HELLO!, it was announced that the illustrated children's novel hit number one on the New York Times bestsellers list in the children's picture books category.

WATCH: Illustrator of Meghan Markle's book talks about working with the Duchess

In a statement on the Archewell website, a message read: "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex's debut children's book, The Bench, is #1 on The New York Times Bestseller list for children's picture books after being released just last week. Congratulations to everyone involved in the project."

The Bench started as a Father's Day poem for her husband, Prince Harry. It then expanded into a children's book with imagery that captures moments of love and shared experiences between a diverse group of fathers and sons.

The message also included a previous statement from Meghan, which read: "While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I'm encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere.

"In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values."

The book tells the story of the special relationship between father and son, as seen through a mother's eyes, and Meghan has previously revealed that her husband, Harry, and firstborn, Archie, were the inspiration behind it.

The Duchess, 39, sent out copies of her debut children's book to friends and family ahead of its publication, with photographer Gray Malin showing the beautiful handwritten note Meghan had included in the inside cover on his Instagram Stories, which read: "From one parent to another - all my love from my family to yours. As ever, Meghan."

