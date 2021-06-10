Duchess Meghan donates 2,000 copies of her new children's book to U.S. schools, libraries and other locations By Zach Harper

Do you like reading? If you do, chances are you spent lots of time doing so as a child, through your parents and at school, using books as a way to not only learn something new, but escape into fictional worlds and expand your imagination.

In learning to read, kids also connect with their parents, which is why children's books are so incredibly important. Even if little ones can't read them themselves, their parents doing so before bed or as a way to calm them down can help create a bonding experience.

Duchess Meghan has donated 2,000 copies of her debut children's book, The Bench, to schools, libraries and other institutions in the United States to foster children's wellbeing. First Book, a non-profit organization that distributes books to schools and programs that help kids from low-income communities in the United States and Canada.

"After more than a year of unprecedented challenges for school kids and families everywhere, The Duchess believes the path ahead must include a focus on wellbeing – and nourishing our communities through food, education and emotional and mental health support," a statement on the Archewell website reads.

"At Archewell, that is often centred on food and essential needs (as evidenced by our partnership with organizations like World Central Kitchen0 but also nourishment through learning and connection (as seen in The Duchess's support of last year's Save With Stories initiative to raise funds for educational resources like books, toys and worksheets).

"As an example of this belief system, The Duchess and Archewell have received the support of the publisher of The Bench to distribute 2,000 copies at no cost to libraries, community centres, schools and non-profit programs across the country."

The Bench came out on June 8, and it's based on Prince Harry's relationship with his and Meghan's son, Archie. The Duchess of Sussex wrote a poem paying sweet tribute to father and son, which formed the basis for The Bench. The book also features an illustration of Harry and Archie feeding the couple's backyard chickens, while Meghan holds a newborn baby, likely meant to represent Lilibet Diana, the couple's daughter, who is nearly a week old!

Lilibet was born June 4, and her name is both a tribute to the Queen, whose childhood nickname was Lilibet, and Princess Diana, Harry's late mother.