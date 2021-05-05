We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Following the news of the Duchess of Sussex's new children's book, royal watchers were elated to see that her new venture was inspired by husband Prince Harry and their son Archie.

The Bench, which will be published by Random House Children's Books on 8 June 2021, tells the story about the "special bond between father and son - as seen through a mother's eyes".

MORE: 12 adorable photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie

Loading the player...

WATCH: New footage of Archie shared in Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

And there's no denying that Meghan beautifully captures the special bond between Harry, 36, and Archie, who turns two on Thursday.

READ: Meghan Markle and son Archie set for double celebrations this week

MORE: 19 of the royal family's sweet and unusual nicknames revealed

Although many were quick to notice the gorgeous illustrations by Christian Robinson, part of the copy featured a subtle and direct reference to Meghan's spouse. She pens the words, "my love," which is her affectionate name for Harry.

"Looking out at my love and our beautiful boy. And here in the window I'll have tears of great joy," she writes.

Meghan Markle writes, "my love," in new book The Bench

The picture shows a weeping woman watching through a ground floor window as a red-haired soldier, in army combat uniform, throws his son in the air, having just returned home after a lengthy period away.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan's California home is basically a luxury spa

READ: Could Meghan Markle give birth to her daughter on Princess Diana's birthday?

In August 2018, the former actress accidentally revealed her sweet pet name for Harry. While posing with the cast of the musical Hamilton after a special gala performance, Meghan was worried that she was standing in Harry's way for the group shot, said: "Can you see, my love?"

After some of the cast fawned over their cute exchange, Meghan said: "Oh!" then laughed bashfully while Prince Harry blushed.

Pre-order The Bench by The Duchess of Sussex, £12.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

The 39-year-old, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, also affectionally calls her beau by his first initial.

During an interview with Tom Bradby for ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey in 2019, Meghan said: "In all honesty, I have said for a long time to H - that is what I call him - it's not enough to just survive something, that's not the point of life.

"You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy, and I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip." At the time, Meghan was speaking about the difficulties she's faced as a mum and a royal living in the spotlight.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.