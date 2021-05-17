Prince Charles has the sweetest picture of Prince George on display at home The Prince of Wales launched the Queen's Green Canopy on Monday

The Prince of Wales has appeared in a new video to mark the launch of a new tree-planting initiative, the Queen's Green Canopy, which is encouraging everyone to plant a tree to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year in 2022.

And HELLO! couldn't help but notice the incredibly sweet photo that Charles has on display at his home. As he spoke about the new project, a portrait of the Prince with the Queen, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince George could be seen behind him on a console table in front of a lamp.

READ: The Queen and Prince Charles pictured together to launch new project

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen watches as Charles plants first Jubilee tree at Windsor

The photograph showing four generations of the royal family was taken back in 2019, when the Queen and her heirs helped to make Christmas puddings at Buckingham Palace, as part of the Royal British Legion's Together at Christmas initiative.

The Queen, then 93, wore a white dress with a sapphire brooch, while her son Charles, then 71, stood on her right with his arm around his then six-year-old grandson, George.

The portrait of four generations of royals could be seen behind Charles

William and Kate's eldest child looked smart in a blue-trimmed white shirt from Amaia Kids and a pair of blue and green tartan trousers. Dad William, who is second-in-line to the throne, stood on his grandmother's left, dressed in a navy suit.

A video of the royals making the Christmas puddings was also released at the time and Prince George provoked giggles from his family members as he enthusiastically stirred the mixture.

MORE: Why Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla aren't allowing home visitors

MORE: Prince William and Kate reveal George, Charlotte and Louis are missing great-grandfather Prince Philip

Prior to this 2019 portrait, the first time we saw the Queen, Charles, William and George pictured together in an official capacity was in April 2016 to mark Her Majesty's 90th birthday. A then two-year-old George stood on a step next to his great-grandmother, while holding William's hand.

The Queen has ten great-grandchildren and will welcome her 11th when the Duchess of Sussex gives birth to a baby girl this summer.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.