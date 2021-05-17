We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sarah, Duchess of York has spoken about her grandson, baby August, for the first time in public since his birth in February.

During a virtual event for Waterstones book store with award-winning author, Beatrice Blue, on Monday, proud grandmother Sarah revealed a sweet anecdote about her daughter Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's three-month-old son.

She told Beatrice: "August already thinks I'm funny because I'm dancing."

The pair discussed Beatrice's new book, Once Upon a Mermaid's Tail, which tells the heartwarming story of how mermaids got their tail and includes beautiful illustrations of a little boy named Theodore and a mermaid called Oceanne.

Sarah told the author and illustrator that she has read the story to baby August, adding: "Being a grandmother, I can bring mermaid Oceanne to my grandson."

The Duchess is also a step-grandmother to Christopher Woolf - Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son from his previous relationship.

Sarah revealed that five-year-old Wolfie, as he's known, also finds the Duchess "very funny".

Eugenie shared a photo of Jack with August to mark her husband's birthday

The Duchess was spotted with her eldest daughter and Edoardo's wife, Princess Beatrice, in Windsor over the weekend.

The mother and daughter were pictured travelling in a car together with Beatrice at the wheel.

Sarah lives with her ex-husband, the Duke of York, at Royal Lodge in Windsor, while Princess Eugenie, Jack and baby August, also reside nearby at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was born on 9 February 2021 at the Portland Hospital in London. Eugenie has shared a number of adorable photos of her newborn on her Instagram account since his birth, including to celebrate husband Jack's birthday earlier this month.

