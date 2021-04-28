Princess Beatrice surprises in off-duty look for rare outing with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi The royal met up with friends

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are making the most of the UK's newly introduced freedom following lockdown restrictions.

The couple, who tied the knot in July 2020, were pictured - in photos obtained by MailOnline - enjoying a spot of lunch with friends at a riverside restaurant in west London on Saturday.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice tears up discussing Prince Philip

Appearing carefree and relaxed, Beatrice looked effortless in her off-duty wardrobe which consisted of a dark blue gilet with a black floral dress.

She styled her outfit further with slick aviators and a chic Maje tweed-effect cardigan. Edo, 38, layered up in a navy jacket, straight black trousers and a crisp white shirt.

Their outing comes one day after the loved-up couple put on a lively display as they tucked into an alfresco meal at George in Mayfair.

Later on, as the couple made their way into a waiting taxi for their journey home, Edoardo was spotted holding a wrapped present - although it is not clear who the gift was for.

The couple married in July 2020

It's been a difficult period for Beatrice and her loved ones. The royal family recently ended the mourning period for Prince Philip, who sadly died aged 99 on 9 April.

The funeral, which took place on 17 April, marked Edoardo's first royal ceremony since the couple tied the knot last summer. The day undoubtedly brought back bittersweet memories for the pair, who were lucky enough to celebrate their intimate pandemic wedding on 17 July in the company of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Back in 2016, the young royal became emotional as she opened up about her grandfather in the ITV documentary, Our Queen At Ninety. She said: "My fabulous grandfather. When I talk about my grandfather, I really get quite emotional."

Wiping away a tear, Beatrice added: "Because he is the most unique person and I'm very lucky there have been so many times where I have been able to share magical moments with my grandfather."

