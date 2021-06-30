Prince Harry speaks for first time since Prince Philip's funeral: 'He had a good innings' The Duke of Edinburgh sadly died in April

On Wednesday, Prince Harry paid tribute to his grandfather for the first time since the Duke of Edinburgh died in April.

Harry met the winners of this year's Wellchild Awards at a private party, including Carmela Chillery-Watson, who won the Inspirational Child 4-6 Years Award for raising more than £50,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK by undertaking challenges during lockdown.

Carmela's dad Darren passed on his condolences to Harry and the royal graciously thanked him.

He then said: "He had a great innings. He was 99 and he was adamant that he never wanted to live to 100."

WATCH: Prince Harry arrives at the 2021 Wellchild Awards

Harry also heard how Carmela had stayed in the family's home with mum Lucy while Darren, a courier delivering PPE and Covid samples for the NHS, slept in his van or in the garden shed to protect her for the first eight months of the pandemic.

Harry has been patron of Wellchild since 2007 and appeared at the event alongside musicians Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie.

Prince Harry spoke to Carmela Chillery-Watson and her family about his late grandfather

He flew into the UK last Friday and isolated at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor before he was able to leave quarantine after testing negative for COVID-19.

On Thursday, he will attend the unveiling of his mother's statue at Kensington Palace.

The late Princess of Wales would have turned 60, and her family will gather for a small ceremony in her honour.

The royal quarantined at Frogmore Cottage before attending Wednesday's event

The Duchess of Sussex is unfortunately not able to attend as she gave birth to the couple's daughter, Lilibet Diana, earlier this month.

She was similarly unable to attend Prince Philip's funeral, as she was heavily pregnant and advised not to travel, but she sent a bouquet with a personal message attached.

Prince Harry did make the journey, and walked behind the coffin alongside his brother, Prince William, and other close family members.

The event was held at Windsor Castle amid social distancing restrictions which meant that just 30 guests could attend.

