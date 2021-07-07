Will this be Prince George's last year at school in London? The young royal could follow in Prince William's footsteps

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest child, Prince George, will celebrate his eighth birthday on 22 July, which could signify a big change for the young royal.

George currently attends Thomas's School in Battersea, but the Prince could follow in his father Prince William's footsteps and move to a boarding school.

William and his brother, Prince Harry, both boarded at Ludgrove School in Berkshire from the age of eight, before attending Eton.

However, Thomas's currently enrols children up to the age of 13 and with George's younger sister, Princess Charlotte, also a pupil at the private London school, this could rule out a move.

William and Kate's youngest child, Prince Louis, also attends Willcocks Nursery School, which is a stone's throw from their Kensington Palace apartment.

Diana dropping William and Harry off at Ludgrove School in 1992

Last month, The Daily Mail reported that the Cambridges had been enquiring about schools in Berkshire for their children, as well as suitable nearby residences.

Berkshire, of course, is where Kate was raised and the Duchess' parents Carole and Michael Middleton live at Bucklebury Manor, a seven-bedroom Grade II-listed Georgian property in the area.

Princess Charlotte's first day at school in 2019

Kate attended the private St Andrew's School near Pangbourne and later boarded part-weekly.

After studying at Downe House School, Kate then joined Marlborough College in Wiltshire as a boarder.

Meanwhile, Prince George had a slightly different start to his education than his younger siblings.

George began attending Thomas's in 2017

From 2010 to 2013, the Cambridges lived in Anglesey, an island off the north-west coast of Wales, where William worked as an RAF search and rescue pilot.

Prince George was born in July 2013 and the Cambridges relocated to their Norfolk country estate, Anmer Hall, after William transferred to the East Anglia Air Ambulance.

While Charlotte and Louis have only attended London schools, George started his education in Norfolk in January 2016, attending Westacre Montessori School Nursery.

