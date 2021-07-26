Mike and Zara Tindall to mark special milestone this week The couple are parents to Mia, Lena and Lucas

Mike and Zara Tindall welcomed their third child, Lucas, in March and just months after their new arrival, they have another very special reason to celebrate this week.

Friday marks the couple's milestone tenth wedding anniversary and no doubt the Tindalls will be celebrating the occasion privately.

The couple married on 30 July 2011 in a beautiful summer service at Canongate Kirk, Edinburgh, just three months after the high-profile nuptials of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

READ: 7 royals who have competed in the Olympic Games

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall reveals birth of baby boy

Wedding guests included the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, Zara's mother Princess Anne, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate, and Prince Harry.

Zara wowed in an ivory silk dress designed by the Queen's couturier Stewart Parvin and she borrowed the Meander tiara, previously worn by Princess Anne.

Zara wore the Meander tiara on her wedding day

Her best friend, Dolly Maude, who also helped to deliver baby Lucas, was Zara's maid of honour on the day.

A reception was held at the Queen's official Scottish residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh following the service.

MORE: Mike Tindall describes the moment he broke up a fight at England's Euro 2020 final

MORE: Zara Tindall wows in elegant floral dress at the British Grand Prix

The couple will celebrate their ten-year anniversary this week

Mike and Zara's eldest daughter Mia, now seven, arrived in 2014, while their middle child, Lena, now three, was born in 2018.

In an interview with The Times in February, former rugby star Mike spoke publicly of his love for his wife, saying: "She's always been my best friend. That doesn't change."

When asked by the newspaper what the secret to a happy marriage is, Mike responded: "I don't know if I've got any top tips. She's always right, is that a top tip? I think there's a lot of balance.

"It's always been good for us being two professional sportspeople. It's a bit clichéd but you understand each other, what your motivations are. I think that's why we gel."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.