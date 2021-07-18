We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stepping out in style, Zara Tindall just made a surprise appearance at the British Grand Prix alongside her husband, Mike Tindall. Enjoying a day out at The Green Room at Silverstone racecourse, Princess Anne's daughter donned an elegant floral dress, whilst former rugby pro Mike opted for a related plaid shirt and cream cargo shorts.

The stylish couple stepped out at Silverstone dressed for the scorching weather

The Queen's stylish granddaughter enjoyed Sunday's sizzling weather, opting for a sophisticated mini dress, complete with button-down detailing, a high neckline and delicate ruffled sleeves.

Although the glamorous mother-of-three is a member of the royal family, the Olympian does not have to strictly follow royal fashion protocol of only wearing dresses that fall four inches above the knee or longer, particularly for off-duty occasions.

Princess Anne's daughter stunned in florals

Wearing her blonde hair in a glamorous sleek ponytail, Zara opted for natural and dewy makeup, combining a neutral eyeshadow with a subtle hint of blusher and a matte nude lip.

Also in attendance, the Earl and Countess of Wessex headed to the Formula One event to meet with Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo and the full McLaren team, thanking them for their support of The Duke of Edinburgh Award's 'Do It 4 Youth' Challenge.

The Duke of Edinburgh's Award and 'Do It 4 Youth' branding features on both Norris & Ricciardo's McLaren MCL35M Formula 1 cars during the 2021 British Grand Prix, a sentimental touch that the entire royal family will no doubt appreciate.

Sports fans Zara and Mike were last spotted together at Wimbledon

We last spotted sports fans, Zara and Mike, at Wimbledon earlier this month, as they joined celebrities and royals for day nine of the tennis tournament. Colour coordinating in blue outfits, Zara donned a navy striped shirt dress from Ralph Lauren that was perfectly complemented by Mike's pale blue jacket, and navy patterned tie.

The outing came just months after the Tindalls became parents for the third time this year, with the birth of their son, Lucas, on 21 March. They also have two daughters, Mia, seven, and three-year-old Lena. In less than two weeks, Zara and Mike will also be celebrating their milestone tenth wedding anniversary on 30 July.

Originally tying the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland in 2011, the bride wore a dress designed by Stewart Parvin and borrowed the Meander Tiara.

