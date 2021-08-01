Kate Middleton to take on new role after Prince Harry steps down The Duchess of Cambridge is stepping up!

The Duchess of Cambridge will reportedly take over two of Prince Harry's responsibilities following his decision to not return to the UK as a senior working royal.

Kate, who is also a keen sports fan, will become patron of both the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and Rugby Football League (RFL), according to The Sunday Times.

An official announcement about the change is expected in the next few months, before the start of the rugby league World Cup in October.

The 39-year-old has long been known to be a rugby fan and grew up watching matches with her family.

Back in 2014, her sister Pippa sweetly shared a glimpse into the Middletons' obsession with the sport.

Writing in Vanity Fair, she said: "Rugby was a big thing in our family, and the focal point was international matches... We’d plan our weekends around the matches... If we lost, my dad would be in a state of despair for the rest of the afternoon, as if he’d actually lost the game himself."

Kate went on to attend the rugby World Cup in 2015 and the France v Wales Six Nations match in Paris two years later, while her husband is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

The Duchess is currently royal patron of the All England Lawn and Tennis Croquet Club, the Lawn Tennis Association, SportsAid and the 1851 Trust.

The RFU and RFL roles were held by Prince Harry for five years, and he was vice-patron of the RFU from 2010 until 2016. He then took over as patron from the Queen.

While the father-of-two has stepped back from royal life, he will no doubt be kept busy by new responsibilities of his own.

Not only did Harry welcome his daughter Lilibet Diana less than two months ago, but he will be releasing a memoir next year as well as working as chief impact officer for coaching and mental health firm BetterUp, among other projects.

