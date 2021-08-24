Princess Leonor and Princess Alexia set for a huge move this month It's all change for the young royals

It's set to be a huge month for two of Europe's royal families as Spain's Princess Leonor and The Netherlands' Princess Alexia prepare for a move to the UK.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia's daughter, Leonor, 15, will study the International Baccalaureate program for two years at the UWC Atlantic College in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales.

The heir to the Spanish throne will also be joined by Alexia, 15, who is the second daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

UWC is set in the 12th century St Donat's Castle on the southern Welsh coast and campus facilities include a library, woodland, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, and classrooms within historic buildings.

It was founded in 1962 by German educationalist Kurt Hahn, who also set up Gordonstoun boarding school in Scotland, famously attended by Prince Charles.

Notable alumni include King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Princess Raiyah bint Al-Hussein of Jordan. Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, 19, also graduated from the college in May 2020.

The stunning campus of UWC Atlantic College

The Princesses are expected to reside at one of the eight boarding houses on the campus during their time studying.

The college's website states that lessons start each morning at 8am and finish at 1.10pm and as part of the holistic curriculum, students are expected to undertake a minimum of 2 hours of community service, 2 hours of physical activity and a further 2 hours of creative activity each week. These sessions take place in the afternoons, evenings and weekends.

Leonor and Alexia may also choose to join some of the many clubs or initiatives on offer at the college, including a Cine Club, the ACapella choir or the MOVE dance group.

