Watch the moment Princess Leonor had to remind dad King Felipe to put on face mask The 14-year-old royal is heir to the Spanish throne

Princess Leonor was spotted on camera gently reminding her father King Felipe of Spain to put his face mask back on after delivering a speech at a state tribute to victims of the coronavirus pandemic at the Royal Palace in Madrid on Thursday.

READ: 22 times royals donned face masks for their public engagements

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Leonor reminds King Felipe to put on his mask after speech

The heir to the Spanish throne, 14, was captured tapping the king's arm discreetly as he retook his seat and in return, Felipe appeared to thank his daughter for the reminder as he took his face mask out of his jacket pocket.

The teenage royal joined her father to place two white roses around a memorial flame at the commemoration. The pair were also joined by Queen Letizia and Leonor's younger sister, Infanta Sofia, 13, at the state ceremony.

King Felipe and Princess Leonor placed roses on the memorial

During his moving speech, King Felipe paid homage to those who have lost their lives to the virus and expressed his gratitude to those on the frontline battling the pandemic. He added: "The moral debt and a civic duty bind us all. Let us work together, using all our will, our capacity, our knowledge, all our effort and the strength to be able to look to the future with confidence and hope. And let’s do it with respect and understanding."

The tribute ended with the reading of the poem Silencio by Octavio Paz, followed by a minute of silence.

MORE: Flying during the pandemic? Essential items to take on the plane

King Felipe temporarily removed his mask to deliver his speech

King Felipe and Queen Letizia have been visiting autonomous communities across Spain since lockdown restrictions have been eased in the country, to promote tourism and check in on economic activity following the coronavirus outbreak.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.