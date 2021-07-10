The Queen shares message with Gareth Southgate ahead of Euros 2020 final The final will be played on Sunday

On Sunday, the English football dream will carry the hopes and dreams of the nation as they face Italy in the Euros 2020 final.

Ahead of the match, the Queen has sent an encouraging message to England's manager Gareth Southgate.

In the letter, her Majesty wrote: "55 years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament.

"I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves."

She signed off the letter with: "Elizabeth R."

The match kicks off at 8pm, and if England win, it will be their first major tournament win since the 1966 World Cup. Although it's the first major final for the men's team since 1966, the women's team has reached the Euros finals on two separate occasions, one in 1984 and the other in 2009.

Although the monarch attended the final of the 1996 Euros, which was held at Wembley, she has not been in attendance at the games played there this time around, but her grandson Prince William has attended twice.

Her Majesty wrote to Gareth Southgate ahead of the match

The first time he attended with his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George, and they watched England triumph over Germany 2-0.

The Duke of Cambridge was also in attendance at England's semi-final match, where they beat Denmark 2-1.

Prince George was unable to accompany his father to the semi-final match, and might be unlucky again this time around due to the late kick-off time on what will be a school night.

After the Three Lions' win against Germany, royal and football fans alike were quick to take to social media and officially name George England's "lucky charm".

The England squad have been training ahead of Sunday's final

Ahead of the semi-final, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall delighted fans with a video shared on Clarence House's social media accounts.

In a nod of support to the England team, Charles and Camilla invited the Band of the Coldstream Guards to play Three Lions and Sweet Caroline in the garden at Clarence House.

