Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a signature pose and no one noticed What do you make to it?

To commemorate the Duke of Sussex's 37th birthday on Wednesday, new photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were released.

MORE: Meghan Markle has a surprising condition - and she could pass it onto her children with Prince Harry

The pictures were shared by TIME as the couple were named as part of the publication's 100 Most Influential People of 2021.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry turns 37!

One photo showed the couple walking hand-in-hand in the grounds of their California home, as they gazed lovingly into one another's eyes and flashed huge smiles.

But it appears that this isn't the first time that the royal couple have struck this pose, as it seems to mirror one taken of them at the Endeavor Fund Awards.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay homage to victims of 9/11 with touching tribute

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unseen wedding moment with teary guests revealed

That photo sees the pair underneath an umbrella, illuminated by the glare of car headlights behind them, and the way they look into each other's eyes and smile looks identical!

What do you make to it?

The couple seemed to have mirrored a previous pose

Other photos from the TIME piece show the couple looking directly at the camera, with Harry's arm affectionately on his wife's shoulder.

MORE: Prince Harry praised by First Lady Jill Biden at virtual event honoring Warrior Games athletes

MORE: Meghan Markle adds meaningful diamond ring to her stunning jewellery collection

The Duke is pictured wearing a black shirt and trousers ensemble, while the Duchess looks gorgeous in a white jumpsuit, with her hair styled in a wavy blowdry.

In another image, Harry looks smart in an olive green suit with an open collared shirt, while Meghan is chic in a khaki green rollneck and high-waisted trousers. Her hair has been styled into her signature bun with loose tendrils.

Do you see it?

Prince Harry and Meghan are joined by six other worldwide covers: gymnast Simone Biles, actor Kate Winslet, singer-songwriter Billie Eillish, director-general of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang and writer Cathy Park Hong.

The couple also wrote in praise of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the publication's annual list of Most Influential People, who became the first woman and the first African to lead the World Trade Organization.

To mark Harry's birthday on Wednesday, the Queen, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge all shared touching photos and messages on their social media accounts.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.