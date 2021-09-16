Meghan Markle adds meaningful diamond ring to her stunning jewellery collection

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex looked seriously beautiful for her TIME photoshoot with Prince Harry, didn't she?

Meghan wowed in three powerful outfits as the couple made the magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list, including tailored trousers and a jumper from The Row, and her signature crisp white shirt for the cover shot.

The royal also chose to wear some of her favourite jewellery for the photos, including her Cartier 'Love' bracelet - worth £5,800, her Cartier 'Gold Tank' Watch - worth £17,700, and her Jennifer Meyer 'Mini Bezel Bracelet' - worth £4,948.75.

She also added her stunning Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring, and of course, her engagement and wedding rings.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan make TIME 100 Most Influential List

Eagle-eyed fans have also noticed that Meghan appears to be sporting a new piece of jewellery, which is also owned by her friend Michelle Obama.

The Duchess' yellow gold and diamond pinky ring is a particularly powerful piece, since it comes from feminist brand Shiffon, which aims to close the gender gap and invest in female businesswomen.

The company states: "Inspired by a love of fine jewelry - something that women often invest in - we wanted fine jewelry to invest back in women. That's why 50% of profits from our sole product, the Duet Pinky Ring, go directly to funding female founders. We realized that we didn't need to be 'successful' before we could start paying it forward."

Meghan's 'Duet' ring costs $525 and is currently still available to shop online. Set with one small diamond beside a larger diamond, the dainty jewellery represents one woman supporting another through a 'pinky promise'.

Meghan sported her favourite jewellery on the TIME cover

Other fans of the ring include another of Meghan's close friends, Serena Williams, as well as Emma Watson and Nicole Kidman.

The brand's founder, Shilpa Yarlagadda, started the fine jewellery business during her freshman year at Harvard, and no doubt Meghan was inspired by how many female companies she has invested in since she got started.

