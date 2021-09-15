Meghan Markle and Prince Harry release stunning new photo on the Duke's 37th birthday The Sussexes have made this year's TIME 100 list

New photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been shared as Prince Harry marked his 37th birthday on Wednesday.

Harry and Meghan have made this year's Time 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list with a short profile written by chef Jose Andres, who is founder of World Central Kitchen.

The Sussexes' Archewell Foundation has partnered with the non-profit organisation, that helps feed communities worldwide, including in the aftermath of natural disasters.

READ: Prince Harry praised by First Lady Jill Biden at virtual event honoring Warrior Games athletes

Loading the player...

WATCH: Happy Birthday Prince Harry!

The new images taken at their new home in Montecito, Santa Barbara, show the couple looking directly at the camera, with Harry's arm affectionately on his wife's shoulder.

The Duke is pictured wearing a black shirt and trousers ensemble, while the Duchess looks gorgeous in a white jumpsuit, with her hair styled in a wavy blowdry.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton send birthday wishes to Prince Harry

MORE: The Queen shares heartfelt message to celebrate Prince Harry's birthday

The portrait was taken by Pari Dukovic for TIME

In a second image, Harry looks smart in an olive green suit with an open collared shirt, while Meghan is chic in a khaki green rollneck and high-waisted trousers. Her hair has been styled into her signature bun with loose tendrils.

In the piece for Time Magazine, Jose writes: "In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don't know, the Duke and Duchess have compassion for the people they don't know. They don't just opine. They run toward the struggle."

Prince Harry and Meghan are joined by six other worldwide covers: gymnast Simone Biles, actor Kate Winslet, singer-songwriter Billie Eillish, director-general of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang and writer Cathy Park Hong.

To mark Harry's birthday on Wednesday, the Queen, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge all shared touching photos and messages on their social media accounts.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.