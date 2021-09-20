Princess Beatrice breaks silence after baby daughter's arrival

Princess Beatrice has shared a rare personal tweet following the birth of her royal baby. Beatrice, who welcomed a daughter with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Saturday, proudly wrote on Twitter: "So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London."

The new mum went on to say: "Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care."

Beatrice, 33, was immediately inundated with messages from her Twitter followers who congratulated her on her joyous news.

"Congratulations to the new mummy and daddy. May your little baby bring you much joy. God bless your new little family. All the best and much love," one fan wrote, while another replied: "Congratulations sweet Beatrice. Glad to hear good news from you, lots of love to you all xxxx."

Another advised: "This is the best news. Sleep lots, drink lots, and eat lots of fresh fruit and vegetables. I pray that all will be well with you and the babe. Congratulations!"

Beatrice and Edoardo have welcomed a baby girl

The royal baby's official birth announcement was made on Monday afternoon via Buckingham Palace. In a statement, the palace said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

"The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care."

Edoardo and Beatrice pictured at Wimbledon in July

The statement ended with a sweet nod to Beatrice's five-year-old stepson Wolfie, who is her husband Edoardo's older child from his previous relationship. It read: "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

The baby is the second grandchild for the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, and the 12th great-grandchild for the Queen.

The tot is 11th in line to the throne, meaning that Princess Eugenie will move down to 12th place. Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son, August, will also move further down in the line of succession to 13th.

