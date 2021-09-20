BREAKING: Princess Beatrice welcomes first child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi The royal baby is the Queen's 12th great-grandchild

Princess Beatrice has welcomed her first child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

In a statement, the palace said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

"The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

"The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

The baby is the second grandchild for the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, and the 12th great-grandchild for the Queen.

The couple at Wimbledon in July

The tot is 11th in line to the throne, meaning that Eugenie will move down to 12th place. Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son, August, will also move further down in the line of succession to 13th.

While the baby girl is Beatrice's first child, property developer Edoardo already has a five-year-old son Christopher Woolf (affectionately known as Wolfie), from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

What is the royal baby's name?

The couple are yet to announce her name, and they could decide to wait over a week to confirm the moniker, like Princess Eugenie.

Will the royal baby have a title?

As things currently stand, the baby will not have a royal title because these are passed down the male line.

However, the Queen could decide to intervene and give Beatrice's husband an earldom or issue a Letters Patent amending the rules.

Beatrice and Edoardo have welcomed a baby girl

But it's unlikely that Beatrice and Edoardo's baby girl will have a royal title, as their children will take their rank from their father.

Edoardo's official title is Count, as his family was part of the Italian nobility before the country became a republic back in 1946.

Although they do not use their titles in everyday life, his family retains them.

That means that the couple's baby will be passed on the title of Nobile Donna (Noble Woman).

Where will the royal baby live?

Beatrice has an apartment at St James's Palace in London, but the couple have also reportedly purchased a £3million family home in the Cotswolds.

