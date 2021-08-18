Princess Beatrice shares unknown fact about husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice has shared a little-known fact about her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, revealing that he, like herself, is dyslexic. The pregnant royal, who is expecting the couple's first child this autumn, was speaking to HELLO! as patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity for our Back to School digital issue guest-edited by Giovanna Fletcher.

Beatrice, who was told she had dyslexia aged seven, revealed that she had started thinking about the future and wondering whether her own children would have dyslexia.

"My husband's also dyslexic so we'll see whether we're having this conversation in a couple of months' time with a new baby in the house, but I really see it as a gift," Beatrice told HELLO!.

"And I think life is about the moments, it's the challenges that make you. Of course, I would never want there to be any difficult situations. But I feel like if we're able to embrace some of the tools that we have from the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity and other organisations, then I feel very, very lucky that we can have this conversation."

She added: "I was thinking about this, that if any child, any bonus son, or future babies that are on their way, are lucky enough to be diagnosed with dyslexia, I feel incredibly grateful to have tools such as the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity to be able to tap into, to give them that extra support. I think it's really important for every parent, that they feel they are not alone in this."

Edoardo and Beatrice are expecting their first child in the autumn

Beatrice, 33, is passionate about speaking openly about her dyslexia journey. "Honestly, what inspired me to talk about dyslexia the way that I have, is because I really want to change the narrative around the diagnosis," she said.

"Even referring to it as a diagnosis I feel does a disservice to the brilliance of some of the most fantastic minds that we have. And I think just shifting the narrative a little bit towards something that is positive, that is impactful, I think can really help everyone."

Princess Beatrice chats to our guest editor Giovanna Fletcher

The Queen's granddaughter added: "I was very lucky that when I was first told that I had dyslexia, not one person around me ever made me feel like it was a 'lesser than' scenario. It was always about moving forward, it was always about what you could do. Never about what you can't.

"And that's something that's really, really important to me. I find it very inspiring every day to talk about it. Because if you can just change one little idea in someone's head, then you've done a great thing."

