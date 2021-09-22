Prince Harry's accessory has the sweetest nod to son Archie during New York trip How sweet!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a poignant visit to New York's One World Trade Centre – their first joint outing since the birth of their daughter Lilibet – on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor of New York State Kathy Hochul at the skyscraper's observatory. One World Trade Centre was built on the site of the original twin towers and the visit comes just two weeks after the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

During the trip, Harry carried with him an iPad case, and it featured the sweetest nod to his son, Archie, as it was engraved with the words: "Archie & Papa." How sweet!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate as son Archie turns two

Archie Harrison is the firstborn child of Harry and Meghan, and was born on 6 May 2019.

Harry and Meghan announced their son's name on Instagram, by sharing a gorgeous photo of the Queen meeting her new great-grandchild.

The caption read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle.

"The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess' mother were also present for this special occasion." While Archie means true and bold, Harrison aptly means 'son of Harry'.

This is too cute!

During their New York trip, the Duke and Duchess were asked if they were enjoying their visit to New York, with Meghan replying: "It's wonderful to be back."

Afterwards, Harry and Meghan paid their respects with a visit to the 9/11 memorial on the ground floor.

The couple were greeted by a crowd as they departed, with Meghan giving fans a thumbs up as one congratulated them on the birth of Lilibet.

The royal couple are currently in New York

The trip isn't the couple's only stop in New York, as they will also attend the 24-hour broadcast Global Citizen Live being staged in New York's famous Central Park and around the world.

It is part of a number of shows being held in cities as varied as London to Lagos by the organisation Global Citizen, with artists like Ed Sheeran, Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Metallica and Coldplay scheduled to perform.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have advocated for vaccine equity and urged people to support the Global Citizen COVAX campaign in honour of Archie's second birthday.

Ahead of their first appearance in New York, Harry's sustainable tourism initiative, Travalyst announced that Google will be joining its coalition as a partner alongside existing partners, including Booking.com, Skyscanner, Trip.com Group, Tripadvisor, and Visa.

