Meghan Markle's exciting month ahead as she celebrates family birthdays and more The Duchess of Sussex turned 40 last month

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been on parental leave since the birth of their second child, Lilibet, but what can we expect for Meghan, in particular, in the coming months?

Having just turned 40 in August and launching her 40x40 initiative, the celebrations are set to continue for the Duchess this month with her mother Doria Ragland's 65th birthday on 2 September and Prince Harry will mark his 37th on 15 September.

No doubt Meghan and Harry would have planned a special celebration with Doria, who lives in Los Angeles.

Meghan shares a close bond with her mother, who stayed with her daughter at Cliveden House the night before the royal wedding and accompanied the Duchess on her first solo engagement to celebrate the launch of the Hubb Community Kitchen cookbook.

As the Sussexes settle into life as a family-of-four, no doubt two-year-old Archie will be looking forward to returning to preschool this month.

At Archie's age, he is likely to be in a small group of children with lots of free play on the schedule. Preschools in the Santa Barbara area are very much focused on children exploring nature and enjoying creative play and arts.

Meghan will celebrate Doria and Harry's birthdays this month

When Harry and Meghan announced the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June, a statement on their Archewell website said the couple would take parental leave.

According to PEOPLE magazine, in keeping with the 20-week paid parental leave policy of the Archewell Foundation, the Duke and Duchess plan to take several months off to spend several months off to spend time with their baby girl.

We can therefore expect to see Harry and Meghan slowly return to making public appearances, with the Duke presenting an award to scientists at the GQ Awards in London via video link from Montecito on Wednesday.

There have been reports that the couple could make their first Hollywood red carpet appearance at the Emmy Awards on 19 September, but this has not been confirmed.

Will Harry and Meghan make their first Hollywood red carpet appearance this month?

While the Sussexes might be on parental leave, the work behind the scenes at their Archewell Foundation continues, with the couple recently sharing a personal statement about the crises in Afghanistan and Haiti.

Their Archewell organisation contributed to aid efforts and they were publicly thanked by the Women For Afghan Women and World Central Kitchen charities.

Having made a number of additions to their Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio teams this summer, Meghan will no doubt be busy working on her first ever animated series, Pearl (working title), as part of the Sussexes' deal with Netflix.

